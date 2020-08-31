eBay Gives $25 to Old Members

Forgive the headline, we couldn’t resist after a reader forwarded us a message from eBay along with a note to us: “All of a sudden…I feel old.” eBay’s message to the reader:

“A special $25 coupon just for our first members. (Name redacted), thank you for being with us from the very beginning! Here’s a coupon for you, plus a look back at your history with us.”

eBay is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its founding in September, and in addition to giving sizable coupon to longtime sellers, it’s running a sale through September 8th – and it’s also offering a 25%-off coupon on 25 top brands (coupon code PARTYFOR25).

It will also host an online event called the 25th Anniversary Sellerbration featuring top executives, including eBay CEO Jamie Iannone.

Some users took to the eBay discussion boards to discuss the $25 coupon gift, which they have 10 days to spend. Congratulations to those who have been selling online longer than most. We’ll assume you started selling on eBay at a very young age.