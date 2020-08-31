eBay Holds 25 Year Anniversary Sale

eBay kicked off a 25-year anniversary sale: “Shop 25 Top Brands in Special eBay Anniversary Sale, From Tech to Apparel.”

As part of the sale, eBay is offering an additional 25% off 25 top brands including Dyson, Puma, Worx and Champion. Shoppers must use the coupon code “PARTYFOR25,” which is capped at a maximum value of $100.

eBay is also spotlighting buyers and sellers and is showcasing 25 milestones “that have changed the way people shopped.”

“To celebrate the vibrant and ever-evolving online community that makes eBay truly unique, the marketplace is taking a look at its buyers and sellers — those that have defined eBay since day one — with a new video series, “People Being People.” Throughout the series, debuting on eBay’s YouTube channel, the marketplace highlights a variety of users from all walks of life and with a range of different interests and businesses. From trading cards and motorsports to fashion and luxury antiques, the common theme amongst them all is that they joined the greatest open marketplace and turned their dream into a reality.”

Featured sellers include: Joe Paul Davis of GotBaseballCards; Donovan Mitchell of BikeNow Motorsports; Tara Cetinkaya of My Modefa; Katrina and Jeffrey Hess of Hess Fine Art; and Quovardis and Carlo of QC Consign.

The special anniversary sale runs through September 8th, read the full announcement on the eBay website.