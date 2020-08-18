Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Walmart Ecommerce Sales Grow 97 Percent in Second Quarter

Ina Steiner
Walmart
Walmart Ecommerce Sales Grow 97 Percent in Second Quarter

Walmart ecommerce sales in the second quarter grew by 97%, “with strong results across all channels,” it reported today.

Keep in mind that Walmart’s fiscal year doesn’t match other top ecommerce companies, as the supplier consulting firm 8th & Walton notes. Walmart’s fiscal Q2 encompasses the 13-week period ending July 31st.

Walmart’s total revenue was $137.7 billion, a 5.6% increase (or 7.5% excluding currency). US stores’ comp sales grew 9.3% “led by strength in general merchandise and food.”

CNBC reported that the retailer benefited enormously by pandemic shopping and from government stimulus-check spending.

More information is available on the Walmart corporate website.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

One thought on “Walmart Ecommerce Sales Grow 97 Percent in Second Quarter”

Leave a Reply