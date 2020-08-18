Walmart Ecommerce Sales Grow 97 Percent in Second Quarter

Walmart ecommerce sales in the second quarter grew by 97%, “with strong results across all channels,” it reported today.

Keep in mind that Walmart’s fiscal year doesn’t match other top ecommerce companies, as the supplier consulting firm 8th & Walton notes. Walmart’s fiscal Q2 encompasses the 13-week period ending July 31st.

Walmart’s total revenue was $137.7 billion, a 5.6% increase (or 7.5% excluding currency). US stores’ comp sales grew 9.3% “led by strength in general merchandise and food.”

CNBC reported that the retailer benefited enormously by pandemic shopping and from government stimulus-check spending.

