Walmart ecommerce sales in the second quarter grew by 97%, “with strong results across all channels,” it reported today.
Keep in mind that Walmart’s fiscal year doesn’t match other top ecommerce companies, as the supplier consulting firm 8th & Walton notes. Walmart’s fiscal Q2 encompasses the 13-week period ending July 31st.
Walmart’s total revenue was $137.7 billion, a 5.6% increase (or 7.5% excluding currency). US stores’ comp sales grew 9.3% “led by strength in general merchandise and food.”
CNBC reported that the retailer benefited enormously by pandemic shopping and from government stimulus-check spending.
More information is available on the Walmart corporate website.
One thought on “Walmart Ecommerce Sales Grow 97 Percent in Second Quarter”
mr Walmart 1 and 2 leave walmart
walmart e-commerce grows 97%
thinking both mr Walmarts got fired