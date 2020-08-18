Amazon Issues Reminder It Is a Jobs Creator

Amazon is hiring for 20,000 positions in the US across tech, corporate and customer fulfillment, and it has plans to create 3,500 new jobs in its Tech Hubs located in 6 cities across the country.

The company currently has over 876,000 employees worldwide.

In addition to serving as a recruitment poster, Amazon’s announcement today appears to be a strategic reminder to politicians and regulators that it is a “job creator” as it faces pressure on a range of issues, including antitrust and counterfeiting.

“Since 2010, Amazon has directly created more than 600,000 jobs in the U.S, and invested more than $350 billion across more than 40 states, including infrastructure and compensation,” it wrote. “We estimate that Amazon’s direct investments have contributed an additional $315 billion to the U.S economy over the last decade and supported more than 780,000 jobs on top of the company’s direct hires in industries like construction, logistics or professional services.”

It said it planning to invest over $1.4 billion in its Tech Hubs, which will host teams supporting businesses including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh. “The company expects to hire for a variety of roles, from cloud infrastructure architects and software engineers to data scientists, product managers, and user experience designers.”

Amazon’s Tech Hub and corporate office expansions include:

Dallas, TX – Amazon will expand the existing Dallas Tech Hub at its Galleria location in North Dallas, adding more than 100,000 square feet of space and 600 tech and corporate roles. Currently, Amazon employs 43,000 workers across the state of Texas. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $16 billion in the state.

Detroit, MI – The acquisition of more than 25,000 square feet of office space in Detroit will provide space for an additional 100 jobs. Amazon has invested more than $2.5 billion in the state of Michigan since 2010 and employs more than 13,000 workers across the state.

Denver, CO – Amazon’s Denver Tech Hub will grow by an additional 100 jobs with the addition of 20,000 square feet of new office space. The roles will join the already existing 10,500 Amazon employees working in Colorado. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $2.8 billion in the state of Colorado.

New York City, NY – In Manhattan, Amazon plans to create 2,000 new jobs and has acquired the Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building, where the company plans to open a new 630,000 square foot office. Amazon has invested more than $7 billion in the state of New York since 2010 and currently employs 24,000 workers across the state.

Phoenix, AZ – The company’s 90,000 square foot Phoenix Tech Hub expansion at 100 Mill will bring more than 500 new jobs to the community. Amazon has invested more than $11 billion in Arizona since 2010 and directly employs more than 17,000 people across the state.

San Diego, CA – In San Diego, an addition of more than 40,000 square feet of office space will allow for the creation of 200 new jobs. These new roles will join the 90,000 Amazon employees already working across the state of California. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $50 billion in California.

The full announcement is located on its newsroom on AboutAmazon.com.