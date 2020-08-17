USPS Maintenance Could Interrupt Tracking Sunday Night

Online sellers (and buyers) should be aware that the availability of USPS tracking could be interrupted overnight Sunday due to planned maintenance.

The Postal Service has scheduled system maintenance for Product Tracking & Reporting on August 23, 2020.

According to the notice, maintenance will begin Sunday at 8 pm ET and will end on Monday, August 24, at 4 am ET.

Inbound Shipping Services manifests and Shipping Partner event files sent to PTR will continue to be received during this time but will experience a delay in processing.

Outbound Scan Event, Confirmation Error Warning, and Postage Statement Extract file extract processes will be held and will resume at maintenance conclusion.

USPS Tracking may be intermittently unavailable and data displayed may be stale.