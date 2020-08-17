Facebook Lets Sellers and Others Monetize Live Events

Sellers and others who have a Facebook Business Page can now start charging for live events with the potential to turn shoppers and followers into paying students – think virtual Adult Ed classes.

Facebook announced the new program aimed at helping businesses, creators, educators and media publishers earn money, a timely move considering that the pandemic is disrupting in-person events. “Now Page owners can create an online event, set a price, promote the event, collect payment and host the event, all in one place,” it announced on Friday.

Online sellers are often experts in the types of goods they sell – antiques and collectibles, fashion, tech gadgets, for example. But they may find it difficult to compete with YouTube videos that can be watched on demand – for free.

Facebook will not collect any fees from paid online events for at least the next year – “For transactions on the web, and on Android in countries where we have rolled out Facebook Pay, small businesses will keep 100% of the revenue they generate from paid online events.”

However, for transactions made on Apple devices, 30% will go to Apple Store.

Facebook has resources for those wanting to create paid online events and will host a Facebook Live session about the new feature on Tuesday (August 18).

The company explained on its help pages:

“Facebook paid online events provide a new way to monetize your live events. Create an online event on your business Page, and people can pay a one-time access fee to watch and participate.

“Paid online events help you connect with your customers and bring more of your business online by reaching a broader audience that is not limited by location. With paid online events, you can engage your current customer base, generate revenue, reach new people whom you may not have been able to connect with offline and grow your business.”

You can find the announcement on this page on fb.com.