Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy Adds Feature to Help Sellers Track Ad Performance

Etsy announced a new feature on Tuesday to help sellers track the performance of their Etsy Ads campaigns. Like other online marketplaces, Etsy is increasingly relying on seller ad fees for revenue growth.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Etsy wrote the following:

“Today we’re introducing more advanced graphs for your Etsy Ads campaign, so you can track your ads performance over time. Choose a specific date or set your own custom date range to see your daily views and clicks during that time, plus how many sales you made and how much you earned.

“To check it out, head to your Etsy Ads dashboard and click More options. Then choose Show graphs. For more tips on understanding your Etsy Ads performance, visit our Help Center.”

You can find the full post on the Etsy Announcement Board.

