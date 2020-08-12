Amazon to Hold Virtual Seller Conference

Amazon will hold a virtual conference for small sellers and business partners next month. There is no cost to participate in Amazon Accelerate, a 3-day event kicking off on September 1st featuring Amazon executives, current sellers, and independent online selling experts.

The “interactive” virtual event will offer 60 sessions across the three days and will include breakout sessions, panels, lightning talks, and live Q&A with Amazon experts.

It’s interesting to note that during the registration process, Amazon asks a series of questions about the registrant’s selling behavior. Questions include the following:

Do you sell online on sites other than Amazon?

What Category of Merchandise do you sell?

Do you resell products?

Are you a brand owner?

How many employees does your company have?

It also asks for demographic information such as age, ethnicity, and military status.

In describing the conference, Amazon states: “Participants will hear from Amazon, connect with peers, and learn proven techniques and best practices to apply as they grow their businesses in the digital economy. Experts will also provide strategies on ways to adapt to the variability of the current climate. Amazon Accelerate is for both existing Amazon sellers looking to continue to grow their success and small businesses considering going digital and selling online for the first time.”

Amazon will host sessions for both new and existing sellers. “For example, attendees who are new to selling online will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of successful sellers on “Growing to a $1 Million Business,” or a 15-minute lightning talk on “Creating Great Listings,”” Amazon explained.

“Experienced Amazon sellers can attend in-depth sessions such as “Responding to Changes in Consumer Demand” or “Optimizing Your Marketing.””

Some sessions featuring Amazon executives including the following:

Jeff Wilke, CEO of worldwide consumer, in conversation with Dharmesh Mehta, VP of customer trust & partner support, on how Amazon’s customer obsession drives its commitment to seller success

Christine Beauchamp, president of Amazon Fashion on building a brand in Amazon’s store

Devesh Mishra, VP of supply chain, on Amazon’s continued investments in operations and what’s ahead for Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)

Given the fact the event provides sellers an opportunity to ask questions (and is free), it may be well attended. You can find the announcement with a link to the registration page on the Amazon corporate blog.