eBay Credits Seller Account for End of Month Glitch

eBay acknowledged a July billing glitch in a message to a seller who had filed a report, but will eBay credit all sellers impacted?

eBay credited a seller for a billing glitch we reported on August 1st that impacted an unknown number of sellers.

eBay provides a certain amount of free listings each month, and on the last day of July, eBay began incorrectly charging sellers fees for listings that should have been free.

eBay told the seller in an email it had experienced a brief technical error on July 31 that resulted in insertion fees being incorrectly charged.

eBay told the seller it had credited their account for the incorrect charges. “The credit will appear as a “One-time fee credit” on your next eBay invoice.”

eBay has not publicly acknowledged the glitch on the Technical Issues board or the Seller Announcement board, so it’s unknown if it is only crediting the accounts of sellers who filed a report, or if it plans to issue a credit to all sellers impacted by billing glitch.

Another issue is that some sellers noticed eBay was incorrectly charging them on July 31st so they stopped listing, therefore were unable to take advantage of the full number of free listings for which they qualified.

Sellers also discussed the issue on the eBay discussion boards.

