eBay Launches Brand Marketing Campaign in Germany

eBay launched a new ad campaign in Germany. “Buy. To sell. eBay” is the slogan of the brand campaign.

eBay is running the ads on all major digital channels and on the radio and feature TV presenter Joko Winterscheidt and photographer Paul Ripke, who are known as a team primarily through the podcast “All roads lead to fame.”

According to eBay’s press release as translated by Google from the German language, “The aim of the current advertising offensive is to sustainably sharpen the eBay brand in Germany and to focus on the effective use of the marketplace for consumers in the usual humorous and authentic way of the two testimonials.”

One video focuses on showing consumers they can find exactly what they want at a great price because it offers every iteration in every item condition.

The second video focuses on showing consumers they can buy what they need and sell what they don’t need.

“With the new campaign, we are highlighting aspects of trading on eBay that distinguish eBay from many competitors – the large variety of items from new, used to super rare, as well as the possibility not only to buy but also to sell things. We show the great variety of prices and benefits eBay offers consumers as a marketplace,” said Maike Fuest, Director Communications and Interim Brand Lead of eBay in Germany.

The tagline of one video, “Ob brandneu, gebraucht oder superselten,” translates to “Whether brand new, used or super rare.”

The tagline of another video,, “Kaufe, was du brauchst. Verkaufe ganz entspannt, was du nicht mehr brauchst,” translates to “Buy what you need. Sell what you no longer need in a relaxed manner.”

eBay returned to television advertising in the US in June; an executive explained, “eBay will be returning to national TV this month with a campaign that focuses on our small & medium business sellers. This is one example of how we are investing everything we can to keep eBay top of mind. In the past you’ve heard us say that TV isn’t a top priority, but a lot has changed and we’re excited to get your message out there.”