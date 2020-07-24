eBay Helps Advertisers Reach Back-to-School Shoppers

eBay wants brands that are trying to reach back-to-school shoppers to think of its marketplace when planning their advertising campaigns. In a recent post, it said there were 74 million average daily searches for BTS shopping from August 1 – September 3, 2019.

“eCommerce will be the go-to destination for all things Back-to-School,” it wrote in a recent post. “Students of all ages will look to purchase school supplies, laptops, tablets, notebooks, and other materials to help them make the grade.”

As Back-to-School season approaches, take a glimpse into the shopping habits of audiences important to you this Fall. #ecommerce #realintentdata #backtoschool https://t.co/NPdCmGQ4Dq pic.twitter.com/AUNDb3hHSd — eBay Advertising US (@eBayAds) July 24, 2020

eBay Advertising revealed in an accompanying infographic that the top 3 brands purchased by back-to-school shoppers on its site in 2019 were Lego, Nintendo, and HP, and the top categories shopped were the following:

Beads & Jewelry Making

Collectible Card Games

Sports Trading Cards

Fashion Jewelry

Nail Care

Building Toys

The data broke down differently for mothers with children ages 6 – 13 (top brands purchased were: Disney, Nintendo, and Mattel) and Gen-Z back-to-school shoppers (top brands purchased were Nike, Apple, and Adidas).

eBay also touted its first-party real intent shopping data and its “eBay Advanced Audience Technology” (eAAT) that allows advertisers to “stay top of mind, fuel consideration, drive sales, and build trust and loyalty for the long term.”

In a separate post about the impact of COVID-19, eBay Advertising wrote, “eCommerce shopping has truly gone from a convenience to a necessity, and eBay is proud to be here for the more than 100M+ monthly visitors making at-home living a little easier.”