Amazon Prime Day 2020 to Be Held ‘Later This Year’

Amazon confirmed it will hold its annual Prime Day event later this year, offering customers “incredible savings and deals,” and will host the event in India separately, on August 6-7, 2020. Usually the event is held globally in July.

The Amazon spokesperson provided us with the following statement:

“Over the last five years, Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family – and it’s something we look forward to every year. This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners. We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

Earlier this month, CNBC reported Prime Day would take place in October.

In its press release announcing Prime Day 2020 in India, the company said it has over 150 million Prime members in 19 countries. It also made a point to call out small businesses in India, writing, “Shop small to save – During the 14-day lead-up to Prime Day, midnight 23 July 2020 till 5 August 2020 23:59 pm, members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and get 20% cashback up to INR 200 on their Prime Day purchases.”

The message from Amazon to customers in the rest of the world: Stay tuned!