Amazon Expands Presence in Spain

Amazon announced this week it will increase its workforce in Spain by 2,000 positions for a total of 9,000 workers in that country.

Amazon noted it will be opening two new fulfillment centers in Dos Hermanas (Seville) and Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), as well as three delivery stations in Murcia, Rubí (Barcelona) and Leganés (Madrid).

It is expanding its Madrid Tech hub where over 300 developers and computer engineers are working on software applications for Amazon Business, reading and Kindle technologies as well as retail.

And its Amazon Web Services unit will open a new AWS Europe Region (Spain) with a data center located in Aragón, which will be operational by end 2022 or early 2023.

An additional 82,000 indirect jobs have been created in Spain including those working for small and medium size companies selling on Amazon.

Amazon today announced that it will create about 2,000 new jobs in Spain in 2020 bringing its total permanent workforce to around 9,000 employees by the end of the year. These include positions for people of all background and education levels, from a large number of entry-level positions in operations to engineers, software developers, data scientists and cloud computing experts. The variety of roles currently available reflects Amazon’s expanding presence in Spain and its geographical spread into a large number of regions.

Mariangela Marseglia, VP and Country Manager for amazon.es, said: “Our long term commitment to Spain remains strong and, as part of our plans already approved months ago, we are going to continue creating a considerable number of good quality jobs. We are thrilled to be welcoming 2,000 new colleagues in such a particularly challenging year. I am particularly pleased about the launch of new logistics centers in areas which have historically suffered from high unemployment rates.”

In 2020, Amazon has announced that it will be opening two new fulfillment centers in Dos Hermanas (Seville) and Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), as well as three delivery stations in Murcia, Rubí (Barcelona) and Leganés (Madrid). The company is also expanding its rapidly growing Madrid Tech hub where over 300 developers and computer engineers are working on software applications for Amazon Business, reading and Kindle technologies as well as retail. Amazon Web Services will open a new AWS Europe Region (Spain) with a data center located in Aragón, which will be operational by end 2022 or early 2023.

Expansion & indirect jobs

In addition to all these direct hires, a recent study commissioned by Amazon to the strategy and economic consulting firm Keystone estimates that companies in its supply chain, including, for example, building, property and professional services, generated an additional 82,000 jobs by end 2019. That also includes those working for the more than 8,000 Spanish SMEs currently selling on Amazon.

“Our activities in Spain are having a significant ripple-effect, it´s not just the direct opportunities we provide. For example, when we invest in a new facility not only do we have direct expenditures to build and operate the site. The firms that supply the goods and needed services can also expand production and invest in their own development. We estimate that our activities in Spain are generating more than 80,000 jobs”, concluded Marseglia.

Amazon´s current network in Spain encompasses more than 28 different sites, including fulfillment and sort centers, delivery stations, corporate offices, software development hubs and an R&D center specialized on machine learning and AI. Amazon has been investing heavily in renewable energy, close to 200 MW so far to be deployed shortly in order to power its operations and data centers.

