Pitney Bowes Launches SendPro Shipping Solutions in UK

Pitney Bowes launched its SendPro shipping solutions in the UK, it announced Tuesday. It launched SendPro in 2017, pitching it as a cloud-based service designed for small- and medium-sized business.

SendPro+, the all-in-one shipping and mailing solution, makes it easy for businesses to choose the best value sending option for each letter or parcel with Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide, Pitney Bowes wrote in its announcement.

Ryan Higginson, Vice President and UK/ROI Country Leader, Pitney Bowes, was quoted:

“Sending mail and parcels is an important part of a business’ customer experience, but the broad range of different shipping options available can make sending complex, costly and time-consuming. We’ve removed this complexity with SendPro+ and SendPro C, integrating sophisticated design innovation with user-friendly touchscreen Android interfaces and SaaS-based systems. Both technologies are Mailmark™ compliant, so users benefit from substantial discounts and can send mail from any location. With the new generation of sending technologies from Pitney Bowes marking our 100th year, we’re driving businesses to rethink the way they mail and ship.”

SendPro+ leverages SaaS-based systems to generate real-time carrier information, tracking capabilities, alerts, reports and analytics. These provide clear visibility into every end-to-end journey for Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide tracked shipments, supported by SendPro. The technology has a digital scale to assign the correct parcel label or postage, and an integrated label printer which enables the printing of compliant shipping labels directly from the device.

You can find the full announcement on the Pitney Bowes website.