BigCommerce Adds Adyen Payments Partner, Files for IPO

Sellers who use ecommerce platform BigCommerce to host their stores now have access to an all-in-one payment solution after it launched a new integration with Adyen.

BigCommerce’s 60,000 merchants will be able to offer local payment options and alternative payment methods at checkout in over 145 currencies.

Adyen supports global credit and debit cards like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover, as well as local credit and debit cards like WeChat Pay (China), iDeal (Benelux), Giropay (Germany) and ACH Direct Debit (US).

That means merchants can offer a variety of options that meet the needs of their local and international shoppers, BigCommerce said. “A dynamic checkout ensures that the consumer will only see the options that are available for their chosen currency.”

BigCommerce merchants can activate the Adyen integration directly within their BigCommerce Control Panel, and sellers can learn more on the BigCommerce website.

BigCommerce also revealed this week it filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Series 1 common stock.

Tech publication TechCrunch had the following to say of the announcement:

“BigCommerce, similar to public market darling Shopify, provides e-commerce services to merchants. Given how enamored public investors are with its Canadian rival, the timing of BigCommerce’s debut is utterly unsurprising and is prima facie intelligent.”