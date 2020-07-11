From the Editor – July 12, 2020

Cue the music for the JAWS theme song, and you might get an idea of how some eBay sellers are feeling as they anticipate the imminent switchover to Managed Payments. It’s a big transition, and while there are some pros and some cons to having a marketplace handle payment processing, the anxiety some are feeling may have more to do with eBay’s track record when it comes to executing change. That includes issues around technology, communications with users, and customer support.

The next two weeks are critical, and we’ll be following closely. Remember, we rely on sellers to tell us what you’re experiencing – the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Amazon sellers are also facing an issue that some are applauding but others find upsetting. Amazon will begin displaying seller names and addresses on profile pages. For small, home-based sellers, that means Amazon will publish their actual first and last names and their home addresses beginning September 1st. We’ve got more details on the AuctionBytes Blog.

Cynthia Stine delved into the pros and cons of Amazon seller verification, raising many interesting points. For example, she believes the change could lead to fewer bogus IP takedowns (pro), but writes, “brands will be able to enforce their IP rights directly without going through Amazon; this could mean piles of legal notices for sellers to deal with (con).

She also notes that if you are forced into verification by Amazon, then your documents need to match. Amazon sellers should peruse Stine’s post on eGrowthPartners.com to make sure they’ve considered all of the ramifications. September 1st will be here before you know it!

In case you missed it, the USPS expanded its Automated Package Verification System (APV) designed to deter shortpaid revenue for postage purchased through PC Postage label providers – find more on this AuctionBytes Blog post.

In today’s issue, we review some of the remaining questions sellers have about eBay Managed Payments. We look at Wix.com’s initiative to support online sellers with ecommerce capabilities following its acquisition of InkFrog. Collectors Column makes sure you understand the potential value of your jewelry as many people are cleaning out their closets and jewelry boxes. And we end with the ever-popular letters to the editor.

Thanks for reading.