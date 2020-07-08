Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Etsy Updates Pandemic-Related Product Attributes

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy Updates Pandemic-Related Product Attributes

Etsy began allowing sellers to list face coverings in early April due to the demand from people concerned about COVID-19.

It created a new category for handmade face masks called “Face Masks & Coverings,” as well as a new category for patterns called “Mask Patterns” under “Patterns & How-To in Craft Supplies.”

This week it updated attributes related to face masks and hand sanitizer, indicating it remains committed to coronavirus-related items.

The new attributes to the Face Masks & Coverings and Face Mask Patterns categories allow sellers to add more details, including the following:

  • Size: Adult or Child
  • Filter Pocket: Yes or No
  • Nose Wire: Yes or No
  • Style: Bandana, Pleated, and Fitted
  • Closure: Elastic or Tie

The new attributes to the Hand Sanitizer category include the following::

  • Volume
  • Type: Gel, Foaming, Liquid, Spray, or Wipes

You can read more on this Etsy Seller Handbook article.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply