Etsy Updates Pandemic-Related Product Attributes

Etsy began allowing sellers to list face coverings in early April due to the demand from people concerned about COVID-19.

It created a new category for handmade face masks called “Face Masks & Coverings,” as well as a new category for patterns called “Mask Patterns” under “Patterns & How-To in Craft Supplies.”

This week it updated attributes related to face masks and hand sanitizer, indicating it remains committed to coronavirus-related items.

The new attributes to the Face Masks & Coverings and Face Mask Patterns categories allow sellers to add more details, including the following:

Size: Adult or Child

Filter Pocket: Yes or No

Nose Wire: Yes or No

Style: Bandana, Pleated, and Fitted

Closure: Elastic or Tie

The new attributes to the Hand Sanitizer category include the following::

Volume

Type: Gel, Foaming, Liquid, Spray, or Wipes

You can read more on this Etsy Seller Handbook article.