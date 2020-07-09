eBay Australia Goes All in on Prime-Like Program

eBay is retiring its “Premium Service” badge on seller listings as it goes all in on its eBay Plus program that offers paying members free shipping on eligible items.

eBay told sellers this week, “The eBay Premium Service (ePS) badge will be phased out starting in July 2020. It has already been removed from search pages and will be removed from listing pages later this year.”

Why do away with the Premium Service badge? eBay said consolidating badging provides buyers with a more consistent and compelling shopping experience.

And, it said, “It also creates a simpler selling experience, as there is only one set of criteria for you to meet in order to be recognised and rewarded for great service.”

eBay explains eBay Plus from the seller point of view on this page of its website. “Listings that earn an eBay Plus badge see up to a +16% sales uplift on average vs. listings that are not badged eBay Plus,” it said. The statistic is based on a comparative analysis of approximately 170,000 listings that didn’t have the Plus badge for at least 365 days and then obtained and had the badge for at least 180 days during 1/8/18 – 30/4/19, eBay explained.

You can read Wednesday’s announcement on the eBay Australia Announcement Board.