eBay Encourages UK Shoppers to Buy from Small Sellers

eBay UK is running a promotion encouraging shoppers to buy from small businesses. Shoppers can save 20% on eligible items using the coupon code “PICKSMALLBIZ.”

Unfortunately eBay doesn’t explain how it determines which items from which sellers are eligible for the promotion. Buyers are told, “An “Eligible Item” will include a reference to coupon code PICKSMALLBIZ on its view item page, just below the box showing the price and buying options.”

eBay UK is promoting the coupon on a special landing page where it’s also promoting an ongoing selling promotion designed to attract new sellers by offering zero selling fees until July 31st (the promo is good for up to 250 listings, for new businesses only).

The landing page also profiles some new sellers who have joined the site. eBay UK writes on the page, “Over the past few months, thousands of new small businesses have started selling on eBay,” seemingly a reference to retailers impacted by the global pandemic turning to online selling.

Both promotions run through the end of the month. Be sure to read the terms and conditions of the promotions for details and restrictions.