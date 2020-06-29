Walmart Adds 3-Day Expedited, Updates Seller APIs

Walmart updated its Marketplace seller APIs and added a 3-day delivery option to help sellers boost conversion rates. (APIs provide a way for third-party sellers to interact with the Walmart marketplace and manage tasks automatically.)

In its announcement to sellers, Walmart informed them of features that would help them manage their feeds more efficiently and provide them with greater visibility into their performance.

For example, Walmart recently introduced a new expedited delivery option: Walmart ThreeDay. “Just like Walmart TwoDay, enabling the ThreeDay fast delivery promise gets you Buy Box prominence and better chances at driving conversion upwards.”

Walmart also launched a central area where developers can easily check on the status of all the available APIs (including those in testing). “This way, if you’re experiencing issues or outages with a singular or particular group of APIs, this would be the first place to look.”

Another update involves better reporting – the Item Performance Report gives sellers a high-level daily snapshot including metrics such as GMV, Commission, Authorized Orders, Authorized Sales, Item Conversion Rate, Total Product Visits and more.

You can find the announcement with all the details on the Marketplace.Walmart.com website.