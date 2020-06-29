eBay Plugs Certified Refurbs from Select Sellers

eBay cited a recent survey to tout the popularity of refurbished goods and promoted its portal that offers certified refurbs from select sellers.

According to the survey, “90% of respondents said they are now buying refurbished and pre-owned to save while getting exactly what they want,” eBay executive Jordan Sweetnam wrote in a post on Monday. The survey showed 75% of them were doing so for cost and convenience.

eBay commissioned Wakefield Research to survey 1,000 adults in April, and Sweetnam published an infographic with further findings. Not surprisingly, shoppers cited “lowest price” as the most important factor when buying refurbished.

Sweenam wrote, “While some of the shift in spending reflects the current environment, much of this is driven by long term changes in consumer preference that we expect to continue for the foreseeable future.”

He then pointed to eBay’s “Certified Refurbished page” that features “trusted, like-new items from eBay-approved sellers.” Items listed on the hub come with the following protections:

90-day warranty

30-day returns

eBay Money Back Guarantee

eBay’s Certified Refurbished portal allows shoppers to shop by brand, product category, or “featured events,” such as “Spotless savings on vacuums.”

You can find Sweetnam’s post on the eBay Seller Announcement board.