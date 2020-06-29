eBay Gives UK Sellers a Managed Payments Incentive

eBay is giving UK sellers an incentive for signing up for Managed Payments through a limited-time, invitation-only promotion.

eBay is giving invited, eligible sellers a special rate on up to 100 new listings that sell between July 13 – 23 – eBay will cap Final Value commission fees at £1 for qualifying listings.

To qualify, sellers must be registered on eBay UK as a business seller and must register for eBay Managed Payments on eBay.co.uk between June 29 – July 5, 2020. They must also have received an invitation to participate in the promotion.

Sellers must also reside in the European Union to qualify (we’re not sure how Brexit impacts the latter requirement).

Be sure to read the terms and conditions carefully for details and restrictions, found on this page on eBay.com.

We should also note that for many sellers, Managed Payments is not optional as of mid-July.