eBay Delays Several Spring Seller-Update Policies

eBay announced on Thursday it is delaying the implementation of some policy changes it had announced in this year’s Spring Seller Update.

The policies were scheduled to take effect on June 1, but eBay announced they would take effect on July 20th instead.

It’s unclear why eBay waited three weeks after the scheduled date to announce the delay, nor did it provide a reason for the delay.

The announcement applies to the following three policies:

Changes to handling “Item not as described” return requests for all sellers : Sellers will be required to respond within 3 business days when buyers request to return items that don’t match listing descriptions through eBay Money Back Guarantee. “When you do not respond within that time period, we may refund the buyer and seek reimbursement from you without requiring the buyer to ship the item back.”

: Sellers will be required to respond within 3 business days when buyers request to return items that don’t match listing descriptions through eBay Money Back Guarantee. “When you do not respond within that time period, we may refund the buyer and seek reimbursement from you without requiring the buyer to ship the item back.” eBay-integrated shipping carrier requirement : Sellers will be required to use eBay-integrated shipping carriers that provide regular shipment scans in order to protect them from “Item not received” claims filed through eBay Money Back Guarantee. “Starting July 20, 2020, you’ll be required to use eBay-integrated shipping carriers that offer tracked services when you ship to protect yourself from “Item not received” claims filed through eBay Money Back Guarantee.”

: Sellers will be required to use eBay-integrated shipping carriers that provide regular shipment scans in order to protect them from “Item not received” claims filed through eBay Money Back Guarantee. “Starting July 20, 2020, you’ll be required to use eBay-integrated shipping carriers that offer tracked services when you ship to protect yourself from “Item not received” claims filed through eBay Money Back Guarantee.” Item Not Received Claims and tracking: Sellers must provide tracking with scans within 3 business days after an “Item not received” case was opened or risk automatically losing the case. “If you are not currently uploading any tracking information within 3 business days after an “Item not received” case was opened, we may already decide the case in the buyer’s favor.”

You can find the full announcement on the eBay Announcement Board.