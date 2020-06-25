Sponsored Link
Ina Steiner
Bonanza marketplace
Bonanza Runs Sale to Celebrate 12-Year Anniversary

Bonanza is running a sale on membership packages to celebrate its 12-year anniversary. The online marketplace launched in 2008, positioning itself as an alternative to eBay.

Bonanza announced this week that sellers can save 25% off annual Gold, Platinum, and Titan membership subscriptions through June 28th.

Subscriptions are optional and provide various benefits depending on the membership tier, including access to live support chat (Silver, Gold, Platinum, Titan) and personalized consultations with merchant account managers (Titan).

Bonanza is also hosting a raffle “to shine a light on the awesome booths, unique items, and deals that you’ve found while shopping here.” Five winners will be awarded TurboTraffic Packs or monthly membership subscriptions.

You can find the full announcement on the Bonanza blog.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

