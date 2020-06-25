Bonanza Runs Sale to Celebrate 12-Year Anniversary

Bonanza is running a sale on membership packages to celebrate its 12-year anniversary. The online marketplace launched in 2008, positioning itself as an alternative to eBay.

Bonanza announced this week that sellers can save 25% off annual Gold, Platinum, and Titan membership subscriptions through June 28th.

Subscriptions are optional and provide various benefits depending on the membership tier, including access to live support chat (Silver, Gold, Platinum, Titan) and personalized consultations with merchant account managers (Titan).

Bonanza is also hosting a raffle “to shine a light on the awesome booths, unique items, and deals that you’ve found while shopping here.” Five winners will be awarded TurboTraffic Packs or monthly membership subscriptions.

You can find the full announcement on the Bonanza blog.