eBay Tries to Draw in New Sellers with June Promo

eBay is enticing new sellers with a special promotion this month. A seller posted a screenshot of the invitation they received on the eBay seller discussion board.

The promotion invitation, dated June 16, sports the subject line “No selling fees for new sellers! The email starts off:

“Try selling! It’s totally free. Make extra cash with no selling fees for new sellers.”

It continues: “List by 6/30. Valid on up to 5 sales. Auction-style listings must sell within first listing period; Buy It Now and fixed price listings must sell before the listing is automatically renewed.”

Unfortunately for the seller, they received the invitation on a dormant account but were unable to get through the verification process, they wrote on their post on the eBay board.

Let us know if you’re receiving promotions as a buyer or a seller from eBay or other selling platforms.