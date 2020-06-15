Walmart Opens Marketplace to Shopify Merchants

Walmart is opening its marketplace to third-party sellers who use Shopify to host their online stores. The new integration will allow approved Shopify sellers to seamlessly list their items on Walmart.com.

However, Walmart will be selective about which sellers it will accept – its goal is to add only 1,200 Shopify sellers in 2020. “Growing our Marketplace is a strategic priority, and we are going to be smart as we grow,” according to Jeff Clementz, Vice President of Walmart Marketplace, who posted the announcement.

“As we launch this integration with Shopify, we are focused on U.S.-based small and medium businesses whose assortment complements ours and have a track record of exceeding customers’ expectations,” he wrote.

The benefit of partnering with Shopify – it gives Walmart customers access to a broader assortment, Clementz stated.

Sellers can learn more about Walmart Marketplace on Marketplace.walmart.com.

Monday’s full announcement is on this page of the Walmart website.