Amazon Expands in Home State with New Technology Offices

Amazon is expanding in its home state of Washington with a new facility in Redmond. It announced today it has secured an additional 111,000 square feet of office space in the city.

“This new space will host tech and engineering teams supporting Amazon Web Services’ database services and will open in 2021 with capacity for more than 600 employees,” the company wrote.

It provided additional context to the announcement, writing: “At the beginning of 2020 we announced that Amazon would continue to invest in the Puget Sound Region. We have plans to create more than 15,000 jobs at our new Bellevue campus. We also shared that we are building new offices, design space, R&D labs, and prototype manufacturing facilities in Redmond to support Project Kuiper, an initiative to launch a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world.”

The company has grown its Amazon Web Services (AWS) business, finishing 2019 with a nearly $40 billion run rate, according to Shawn Bice, Vice President of Databases for the division.

Bice said AWS is continuing to invest not only in database services for its clients, but in other areas such as compute, storage, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT).

Amazon also noted it has invested over $38 billion (including infrastructure and compensation) and created over 55,000 jobs in the Puget Sound Region since 2010. The full announcement is on the AboutAmazon.com blog.