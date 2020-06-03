Sponsored Link
UPS Warns of Delays Stemming from System Outage

Ina Steiner
UPS shipping
UPS issued the following service update this morning warning of possible delays to some shipments:

System outage in Louisville, KY May Cause Delays

“Delays caused by a system outage beyond the control of UPS caused a disruption to operations at the UPS Worldport global air hub in the United States. As a result, some shipments may experience unavoidable delays.”

It included a link for shippers to track their package for shipment status.

“Note that the UPS Service Guarantee does not apply to shipments affected,” it added.

It’s been a tough spring for shippers due to the coronavirus pandemic, and yesterday (June 2, 2019), UPS issued a service alert notifying shippers it was carefully monitoring the ongoing protests in numerous cities throughout the US.

You can find the service alert on this page of the UPS website.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

