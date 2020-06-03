UPS Warns of Delays Stemming from System Outage

UPS issued the following service update this morning warning of possible delays to some shipments:

System outage in Louisville, KY May Cause Delays

“Delays caused by a system outage beyond the control of UPS caused a disruption to operations at the UPS Worldport global air hub in the United States. As a result, some shipments may experience unavoidable delays.”

It included a link for shippers to track their package for shipment status.

“Note that the UPS Service Guarantee does not apply to shipments affected,” it added.

It’s been a tough spring for shippers due to the coronavirus pandemic, and yesterday (June 2, 2019), UPS issued a service alert notifying shippers it was carefully monitoring the ongoing protests in numerous cities throughout the US.

You can find the service alert on this page of the UPS website.