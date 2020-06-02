Amazon Extends Fashion Promotion for European Sellers

In March, Amazon announced a 1-year seller promotion for European sellers in Fashion categories, and on Tuesday, it said it was extending the promotion by 2 months.

The promotion applies to products sold through Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and Seller Fulfilled Prime (SFP) in the Clothing, Shoes, and Bags category.

Amazon said it was extending the promotion due to restrictions it had placed on sellers in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From 1 March 2020 until 30 April 2021, the referral fee is reduced from 15% to 7%* on the portion of the sales price over €45 or £40. This change aims to help you expand your Amazon Fashion selection eligible for the Amazon Prime badge,” Amazon wrote.

The promotion is designed to increase the selection of competitively priced Prime Fashion items that offer fast delivery, qualified customer support and free returns options.

The promotion kicked off on March 1, 2020 and had been set to run through February 28, 2021 – now it will run through April 30, 2021.

You can learn more on Amazon Seller Central.