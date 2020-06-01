eBay Deals Site Runs Father’s Day Sale

eBay is running a Father’s Day sale to attract shoppers to its Deals site, where select sellers are listing new and refurbished branded products. Father’s Day falls on June 21st this year, giving buyers 3 weeks to do their shopping.

Starting today, June 1, shoppers can visit eBay.com/FathersDay for “must-have” gifts – eBay mentioned some brands by name including Bose, Milwaukee, Cuisinart, as well as Garmin, Adidas, and Casio.

eBay described the benefits of refurbs in its announcement:

“eBay recently conducted a survey and found that 87% of Americans are shopping secondhand — the majority (62%) are opting to shop secondhand to save money. So, if you’re looking to upgrade dad’s tool kit or kitchen gadgets, buying refurbished is not only a good way to save money, but it’s also a great way to help save the planet!”

eBay’s Top 10 Refurbished Father’s Day Deals

Jabra Elite 75t Voice Assistant True Wireless Earbuds, Refurbished (36% off)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Refurbished (25% off)

Bosch 12V Max Li-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit, Refurbished (Over 50% off)

Milwaukee 5/8 Inch SDS Plus 5.5 Amp Rotary Hammer Kit, Refurbished (Nearly 50%off)

Milwaukee M18 Li-Ion 6-1/2 In Circular Saw, Tool Only, Refurbished (36% off)

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor, Brushed Metal, Refurbished (Nearly 50% off)

Cuisinart Perfect Temp 14 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, Refurbished (Over 50% off)

KLYMIT Stash 18 Lightweight Hiking Backpack, Black, Refurbished (Over 40% off)

KLYMIT Ozone Lightweight Camping Sleeping Pad, Refurbished (Over 40% off)

KLYMIT X Recon Lightweight Camping/Travel Pillow, Refurbished (50% off)

You can find the full announcement on the eBay corporate blog on eBayInc.com.