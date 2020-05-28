Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Watch Out for Amazon UK Policy Changes effective June 15

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Watch Out for Amazon UK Policy Changes effective June 15

Amazon warned UK sellers it’s making some policy changes that take effect on June 15, 2020. The changes span numerous programs, from policies around setting up multiple selling accounts, to discounts offered on FBA Subscribe & Save purchases.

Included in the announcement is a change to the VAT Agreement (Value Added Tax) due to Brexit. “We are making a minor clarification to this policy to reflect the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union,” the company explained.

Amazon advised sellers to carefully review the updated program policies, as its announcement didn’t include details of all of the changes.

Learn more on Amazon Seller Central Europe.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply