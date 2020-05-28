Watch Out for Amazon UK Policy Changes effective June 15

Amazon warned UK sellers it’s making some policy changes that take effect on June 15, 2020. The changes span numerous programs, from policies around setting up multiple selling accounts, to discounts offered on FBA Subscribe & Save purchases.

Included in the announcement is a change to the VAT Agreement (Value Added Tax) due to Brexit. “We are making a minor clarification to this policy to reflect the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union,” the company explained.

Amazon advised sellers to carefully review the updated program policies, as its announcement didn’t include details of all of the changes.

Learn more on Amazon Seller Central Europe.