Top-Heavy eBay Loses a Chief Executive

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay lost a Chief Executive as it breaks up the company for a second time due to pressure from activist investors.

Damien Hooper-Campbell joined eBay in 2016 as its first Chief Diversity Officer and is leaving the online marketplace for Zoom Video Communications, where he will be its first chief executive heading diversity.

“Damien will lead the design and implementation of Zoom’s global diversity and inclusion strategy with a focus on its current and future employees and its products,” Zoom wrote in a press release on Thursday. “He will also be responsible for establishing Zoom’s university recruiting program and initiatives.”

eBay sold its StubHub unit this year and appears close to selling its classifieds unit, which will leave it a much smaller company. The organization may already have been top-heavy after splitting with PayPal and 2015 and selling off units, including its enterprise division. Hooper-Campbell had reported to Kristin Yetto, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief People Officer.

According to the press release issued by Zoom on Thursday, May 28, 2020, Hooper-Campbell had led the design and implementation of eBay’s global strategy for embedding diversity and inclusion across its workforce, workplace, and marketplace. He also led eBay’s University Recruiting & Programs team and was a member of the eBay Foundation’s Board of Directors.

The 41-year old executive’s first day at Zoom will be on Monday, June 1st.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

