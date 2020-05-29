Act Fast for a Chance to Have Etsy Critique Your Listings

Sellers looking for advice on how to improve their listings on Etsy can enter a submission by 6 pm Eastern today for a chance to have Etsy’s “seller social team” offer a critique.

Etsy will begin offering critiques on Monday, June 1, on its @EtsySuccess Instagram page. According to the announcement:

“We’ll kick things off on Monday, 6/1, around 10am ET for the first day of critiques. While live, we’ll spotlight 3 different listings each morning that week. We’ll also share the live critique videos on our @EtsySuccess Instagram page in case you want to catch them again later. Please note that all listings may not be critiqued as we are only choosing 3 listings per day to be critiqued.

“Please note that by adding your listing below, you agree to have your listing featured and critiqued by an Etsy employee live on Instagram.”

Sellers often look for expert or peer feedback in an attempt to improve sales, and Etsy periodically offers Shop critiques, Listing critiques, or SEO critiques.