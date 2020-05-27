Amazon Expands Incentives to Grow Its Product Selection

Amazon is expanding its “FBA New Selection” program that gives sellers incentives to list brand-new products on its marketplace through its FBA fulfillment program.

As we reported when Amazon first tested a version of the concept in 2018, it’s another way Amazon can exploit its FBA program to build its product catalog and increase selection for shoppers, making its Prime program even more valuable to paying members.

FBA New Selection offers free storage, free removals and free return processing for a limited time for eligible new-to-FBA ASINs. In addition, Amazon offers sellers who are new to FBA a discount on shipping eligible items to its fulfillment centers.

Today, Amazon announced: “Beginning in March 2019, we offered free monthly storage and removals for new-to-FBA ASINs to make it easier for you to sell new products through FBA. Based on positive seller feedback, we have enhanced and expanded the FBA New Selection program. We have increased the number of new ASINs that can qualify for benefits to 500 per seller, per calendar year, and added limited-time free return processing in select product categories.”

Amazon noted that participants in the monthly storage and removal fee promotion that ended March 31st are included automatically in the new program. You can find today’s announcement on Amazon Seller Central.