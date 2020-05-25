Local Pickups Using Touch-free Payments from PayPal

Dirty, germy cash is out, touch-free QR codes are in.

You don’t have to touch “dirty” money when selling in-person thanks to a new feature from PayPal. Whether you’re selling through Facebook Marketplace, at farmers markets, or through classifieds sites, you can more easily accept money from buyers using QR codes on the PayPal mobile app.

The ability to avoid cash was something users had been asking for because of concerns about COVID-19, according to PayPal executive John Kunze.

“As the coronavirus pandemic has evolved, we have seen a surge in demand for digital payments to transition to include new and safe solutions for in-person environments and situations,” he was quoted saying in PayPal’s announcement.

A spokesperson told us, “The buyer just scans the seller’s code – either on a phone or printed on a piece of paper – and completes the payment. It is as easy as scan, pay, and go!”

An example from the press release helps explain how sellers might use the new feature:

“For example, customers who are selling items in-person at a farmer’s market can print a QR code, place it on their table and have their consumers simply scan, enter the amount they’re paying and send money immediately. This allows the seller to minimize physical interactions with the customer, while also limiting the customer’s interaction with checkout technology. There is no technology to touch or purchase – just aim a smartphone camera at a QR Code that is printed or present on another screen.”

For a limited time, PayPal is waiving its standard seller transaction fees on transactions conducted using a QR Code. You can learn more about the new feature on the PayPal corporate website.