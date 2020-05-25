eBay UK Raises Packlink Postage Rates

eBay UK is raising Packlink postage rates on June 9, 2020, it announced on Friday. Rates will be going up by an average of 18p.

eBay told sellers it’s making a change to Small and Medium-sized 0-2kg parcels “to make it easier for selecting the correct weight band and parcel size” and is adding a new Hermes Postable – Drop-off service.

“From 9 June 2020, some of the postage rates through Hermes (drop-off and pick-up) will be increased when purchased via eBay delivery powered by Packlink. Rates will be going up by an average of 18p.”

eBay referred sellers to a page on Packlink.com for more information.

The full announcement can be found on the eBay UK announcement board.