Alibaba Offers Small-Biz Resources amid COVID Pandemic

Alibaba is providing helpful information and guidance for small US businesses who are coping with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. It launched the B2B today initiative in March as an extension of its weekly outreach events it holds with suppliers across the US.

John Caplan, head of North America B2B at Alibaba Group, said small- and medium-sized businesses in the US are struggling and need support more than ever. “Alibaba.com is here to provide the resources, tools and platform to make domestic and international sourcing and selling both efficient and effective.”

The site, updated daily, features webinars and keynote talks from industry experts on topics ranging from finances and supply chains, along with real-life stories from small business owners.

Caplan said, “Covid-19 has disrupted the supply chain and transport availability, taking more than two-thirds of air-freight capacity, both nationally and internationally, out of the market. This is resulting in price volatility, longer delivery times and backlogged supply chains. We’re putting out content and resources for small businesses, who are the unsung heroes of our economy.”

You can find the resource hub on the Alibaba.com website.