Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Runs Memorial Day Sale through May 25th

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Runs Memorial Day Sale through May 25th

eBay is running a Memorial Day sale offering up to 90% off select items, and it’s also offering a 20% coupon for items by select sellers.

The gist of the Memorial Day sale announcement follows:

“Now through May 25 at 5am PT / 8am ET, shoppers can score incredible deals at eBay.com/MemorialDay. With major discounts on summer essentials from top brands including KitchenAid, Bose, Sonos, Dyson and more, deals are available while supplies last. Additionally, eBay is offering an extra 20% off with code PICK2SAVE on select home, fashion and tech items. It’s a perfect opportunity to create your own backyard escape or revamp your space.”

Note that the coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100 and requires a $50 minimum purchase from eligible items sold by the following sellers: accessaccessories, adidas_official, asicsamerica, baggallini_official, bissell_homecare_inc, cctvhotdeals, certified-watch-store, championofficial, crocsoutlet, dirtdevil, dysonoutlet, eBags, exquisitejewels, GDFStudio, generachq, hanesofficial, hoover-outlet-store, icatchdeals, ienjoyhome, ilovedooney, jabra-company-store, jockeystore, joesoutlet, lajollajewelry, lsmwatch, mlgjewelry, nashvilleshoewarehouse, nycholic, officialpumastore, Oreck, pairmysole, roadbikeoutlet, rockwelltools, Samsonite, saveonsportsandmore, saynbeauty, shoesandfashions, sigmatime, stuhrling, thewatchoutlet, Toolsmithdirect, VIPoutlet, watching, and worxgt.

You can find the full announcement on the corporate blog at eBayInc.com.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

One thought on “eBay Runs Memorial Day Sale through May 25th”

Leave a Reply