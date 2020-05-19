eBay Runs Memorial Day Sale through May 25th

eBay is running a Memorial Day sale offering up to 90% off select items, and it’s also offering a 20% coupon for items by select sellers.

The gist of the Memorial Day sale announcement follows:

“Now through May 25 at 5am PT / 8am ET, shoppers can score incredible deals at eBay.com/MemorialDay. With major discounts on summer essentials from top brands including KitchenAid, Bose, Sonos, Dyson and more, deals are available while supplies last. Additionally, eBay is offering an extra 20% off with code PICK2SAVE on select home, fashion and tech items. It’s a perfect opportunity to create your own backyard escape or revamp your space.”

Note that the coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100 and requires a $50 minimum purchase from eligible items sold by the following sellers: accessaccessories, adidas_official, asicsamerica, baggallini_official, bissell_homecare_inc, cctvhotdeals, certified-watch-store, championofficial, crocsoutlet, dirtdevil, dysonoutlet, eBags, exquisitejewels, GDFStudio, generachq, hanesofficial, hoover-outlet-store, icatchdeals, ienjoyhome, ilovedooney, jabra-company-store, jockeystore, joesoutlet, lajollajewelry, lsmwatch, mlgjewelry, nashvilleshoewarehouse, nycholic, officialpumastore, Oreck, pairmysole, roadbikeoutlet, rockwelltools, Samsonite, saveonsportsandmore, saynbeauty, shoesandfashions, sigmatime, stuhrling, thewatchoutlet, Toolsmithdirect, VIPoutlet, watching, and worxgt.

You can find the full announcement on the corporate blog at eBayInc.com.