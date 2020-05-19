eBay Runs Memorial Day Sale through May 25th

eBay is running a Memorial Day sale offering up to 90% off select items, and it’s also offering a 20% coupon for items by select sellers.
The gist of the Memorial Day sale announcement follows:
“Now through May 25 at 5am PT / 8am ET, shoppers can score incredible deals at eBay.com/MemorialDay. With major discounts on summer essentials from top brands including KitchenAid, Bose, Sonos, Dyson and more, deals are available while supplies last. Additionally, eBay is offering an extra 20% off with code PICK2SAVE on select home, fashion and tech items. It’s a perfect opportunity to create your own backyard escape or revamp your space.”
Note that the coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100 and requires a $50 minimum purchase from eligible items sold by the following sellers: accessaccessories, adidas_official, asicsamerica, baggallini_official, bissell_homecare_inc, cctvhotdeals, certified-watch-store, championofficial, crocsoutlet, dirtdevil, dysonoutlet, eBags, exquisitejewels, GDFStudio, generachq, hanesofficial, hoover-outlet-store, icatchdeals, ienjoyhome, ilovedooney, jabra-company-store, jockeystore, joesoutlet, lajollajewelry, lsmwatch, mlgjewelry, nashvilleshoewarehouse, nycholic, officialpumastore, Oreck, pairmysole, roadbikeoutlet, rockwelltools, Samsonite, saveonsportsandmore, saynbeauty, shoesandfashions, sigmatime, stuhrling, thewatchoutlet, Toolsmithdirect, VIPoutlet, watching, and worxgt.
You can find the full announcement on the corporate blog at eBayInc.com.
No Thanks Ebay. We don’t do business with your diamond sellers. We prefer to use the small seller. Expecially in todays times.