You Can Now Set Up a Free Shop on Facebook

Facebook launched Facebook Shops today along with complementary features across its apps that will “inspire people to shop and make buying and selling online easier.”

Facebook is working with ecommerce platforms including Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce to help their merchants grow their Facebook Shops and use Facebook’s other commerce tools.

Sellers will be able to feature products from their Facebook Shops in Facebook live videos: “Soon, sellers, brands and creators will be able to tag products from their Facebook Shop or catalog before going live and those products will be shown at the bottom of the video so people can easily tap to learn more and purchase.”

Here’s the gist of the new Shops from Facebook’s announcement:

Introducing Facebook Shops

Facebook Shops make it easy for businesses to set up a single online store for customers to access on both Facebook and Instagram. Creating a Facebook Shop is free and simple. Businesses can choose the products they want to feature from their catalog and then customize the look and feel of their shop with a cover image and accent colors that showcase their brand. This means any seller, no matter their size or budget, can bring their business online and connect with customers wherever and whenever it’s convenient for them.

People can find Facebook Shops on a business’ Facebook Page or Instagram profile, or discover them through stories or ads. From there, you can browse the full collection, save products you’re interested in and place an order — either on the business’ website or without leaving the app if the business has enabled checkout in the US.

And just like when you’re in a physical store and need to ask someone for help, in Facebook Shops you’ll be able to message a business through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct to ask questions, get support, track deliveries and more. And in the future, you’ll be able to view a business’ shop and make purchases right within a chat in WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct.

We’re starting to roll out Facebook Shops today, and it will be more widely available in the coming months. You can learn more about how we built Shops with privacy in mind here.

You can find the full announcement on the Facebook FB.com website.