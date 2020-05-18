FedEx Shipment Tracking Boosted by Microsoft Technology

FedEx is bringing inventory shipment tracking to a new level with the help of Microsoft. The two companies announced a multi-year collaboration on Monday with the lofty goal of transforming commerce, including ways for businesses to offer consumers more integrated ways to shop, and faster and more efficient deliveries.

FedEx Surround is the first solution resulting from the partnership that is an attempt to “drive digital illumination of the physical world.”

On a technical level, FedEx Surround will allow businesses to enhance their visibility into their supply chains by leveraging data to provide near-real-time analytics into shipment tracking, which will drive more precise logistics and inventory management.

On a practical level – a hospital may urgently need a package to help save a life, or a part may need rapid transport to a manufacturing facility to avoid an operational shutdown.

Not only will businesses have enhanced visibility of a package’s location during its journey, but they’ll also have knowledge of conditions and challenges in near-real-time, such as severe weather or natural disasters, mechanical delays, clearance issues, and incorrect addresses.

“This unprecedented level of data-driven insight will give FedEx Surround customers the opportunity to intervene early and act to avoid logistical slowdowns before they occur to reduce friction and costs,” the companies said.

“And with every package that ships, FedEx Surround will analyze past trends to identify future opportunities for streamlined shipping, creating a stronger and more resilient commercial ecosystem.”

The companies will provide more information about FedEx Surround availability at the beginning of the summer, and customer access will be rolled out in the coming months.

More information is available on this page of the FedEx website.