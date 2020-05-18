Sponsored Link
eBay Foundation Gives $15 Million to Help Nonprofits, Small Biz

Ina Steiner
eBay
The eBay Foundation is giving nearly $15 million in grants to support nonprofits and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic and has tripled grantmaking from 2019.

The latest $10 million in grants was announced today and is the largest in its history. The additional grants will be disbursed among local, national and international organizations, including Kiva, the World Health Organization, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), Start Small Think Big, and ICA Fund Good Jobs.

Part of the funding also will go toward Global Give, eBay’s annual employee grantmaking program to support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Established in 1998, the eBay Foundation was the first corporate foundation to be endowed with pre-IPO stock.

See the full announcement on the eBay corporate blog.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

