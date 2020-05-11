Retailers Can Display Curbside Pickup Option in Google Ads

Retailers who run ads on Google can use local inventory ads to show shoppers that the products they are searching for are available for nearby store pickup, the search company announced on Monday.

Google revealed that searches for “in-stock” grew over 70% worldwide between March 28 and April 4, seeing it as a sign that some consumers are seeking to avoid ecommerce shipping delays.

Google cited retail chain Petco which is using the curbside pickup badge in its Google ads to highlight contactless pickup availability on essential products like pet food and supplies that are available nearby for same-day or next-day pickup.

Search Engine Land reported today that Google has been piloting the curbside pickup feature with a small group of retailers since the end of April. Google has been giving local businesses more messaging options such as special store hours, pickup and delivery options and more in Google My Business, the publication also noted.

The full announcement is available on this Google blog post, which includes a link to a guide called, “Navigating your retail business through COVID-19.”