eBay Adds Features to Terapeak Research Tool

eBay has added new features to Terapeak and said it is now exclusively available in Seller Hub under the Research tab. Access to the tool is included with eBay Store subscriptions except for the Starter store level.

“Sellers now have access to real-time data, all in one place, including information on sold and live listings, for a more complete picture of the health of their business,” eBay wrote. “It is now easy to compare your listings with sold items as well as the competition currently live on the site.”

Terapeak started as an independent company and began licensing eBay data in 2004 to provide research tools to online sellers. eBay acquired Terapeak in December 2017 and began integrating some features into Seller Hub.

On the page describing how it works, eBay explains, “Terapeak analyzes eBay transactions to provide marketplace intelligence to eBay sellers. Terapeak accesses sales data, listing formats, the average sold item pricing, shipping costs, and presents information in clear, easy-to-understand statistics, charts, and graphs. Use Terapeak to evaluate pricing, sourcing opportunities, market trends, and product behavior across regions and competitors.”

Since February, eBay has added additional detail on sold and unsold listings (including sell-through rate); and information on active listings (including aggregate metrics, percentage of listings using Promoted Listings and a listing view of listings currently live).

eBay also added multi-user access.

eBay is planning to add additional features to Terapeak. By mid-May, sellers will have access to additional data visualizations for price distribution and category distribution of active listings.

And by the end of June, search results will incorporate Item Specifics (product attributes); current search results are exclusively based on listing titles.

You can learn more about Terapeak on the eBay website.