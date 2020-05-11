eBay UK Changes Seller Performance Evaluations

eBay is making changes to seller performance schedules and “Premium Service” badges in the UK and Ireland.

On Monday, eBay UK said beginning in July, sellers’ monthly Seller Performance evaluation will apply to listings the month after the evaluation, as opposed to the same month as the evaluation. The transition to the new timelines begin on the June 20th evaluation.

There will also be changes to the evaluation rules for earning the eBay Premium Service badge and discounts:

Seller Performance Evaluation timelines

From July, Seller Performance Evaluations on the 20th of the month will affect discounts or fees on transactions in the following month.

eBay Premium Service discounts for Top-rated Sellers will be applied to qualifying listings the month after evaluation.

Below Standard Seller Fees or Service metrics fees will be applied to qualifying listings the month after evaluation.

eBay Premium Service badge evaluation changes

From July, your domestic or international returns policy will be part of your eBay Premium Service badge evaluation. Discounts will be based on the country where the items are listed and the item location.

See the full post on the eBay UK Announcement Board, and see more information on this page of the eBay UK website.