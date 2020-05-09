EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – May 10, 2020

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Hello,

eBay returns are getting out of hand.

I thought they increased the return time for a customer from 4 days to 30 days. However, now they are now saying 35 BUSINESS DAYS until cases time out.

That is almost 7 weeks, right?

So buyers have 30 days to open a case, then another 7 weeks to return the item. Wow.

Frustrated,

Julia

Hi Ina,

It’s been a couple of years now, but it still irks me no end that eBay is charging me a final value on postage. I’ve never heard of any auction that took a commission on a seller’s expense.

I know you track this kind of thing closely. Has anyone ever challenged the company in court on imposing this fee as illegal? I’m considering asking a lawyer about a class action suit and wonder if you have any thoughts.

For example, the flat rate shipping and packing that I paid USPS Priority envelope I charged the buyer actual cost $8 get an additional 96 cents charged to me as a “final value”. This can not be legal, why is it still happening?

Susan

Hi Ina,

I am again doing taxes. I am AMAZED that neither PayPal nor eBay can provide any useful numbers in plain English.

I would like to know:

Gross Income

Fees Paid eBay

Fees Paid PayPal

Paid Postage.

Nowhere are these numbers available in plain English – why???????????

Best,

Martin

