eBay had login issues overnight on Friday. Users reported they were unable to log in to eBay. The reports came in between midnight and 12:30 am, and the problem appeared to quickly resolve.

One user on Facebook said he tried logging in to his three accounts, and each time he received a message saying the password was incorrect.

DownDetector showed a spike in reports overnight. Several users reported problems logging in, such as one who wrote, “Just tried logging on twice, not happening at the moment. This is the first time I’ve ever seen the eBay website down. Weird.”

On Twitter, a user wrote at 12:21 am, “Anyone else can’t login to their account in @AskeBay ebay?” and received two responses from people also reporting they were unable to login.

It appears to be a brief inconvenience for most of those impacted, although it might have had a negative impact on any seller with auctions ending during the incident.