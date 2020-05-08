eBay had login issues overnight on Friday. Users reported they were unable to log in to eBay. The reports came in between midnight and 12:30 am, and the problem appeared to quickly resolve.
One user on Facebook said he tried logging in to his three accounts, and each time he received a message saying the password was incorrect.
DownDetector showed a spike in reports overnight. Several users reported problems logging in, such as one who wrote, “Just tried logging on twice, not happening at the moment. This is the first time I’ve ever seen the eBay website down. Weird.”
On Twitter, a user wrote at 12:21 am, “Anyone else can’t login to their account in @AskeBay ebay?” and received two responses from people also reporting they were unable to login.
It appears to be a brief inconvenience for most of those impacted, although it might have had a negative impact on any seller with auctions ending during the incident.
One thought on “eBay Had Login Issues Overnight on Friday”
I believe eBay may be experiencing a large amount of accounts being compromised/taken over and that some of the log in issues being reported may be related to this issue and/or eBay’s response to it.
I have had several orders this week that I received notices from eBay not to ship because the buyer was claiming the account was used without authorization and there have been several posts in the message boards showing the same.
One seller received over 100 orders from compromised accounts in one weekend and is working through the mess of how to cancel them all without any negative effect to their account, not to mention how to get the PayPal fees refunded.
https://community.ebay.com/t5/Selling/Fraud-orders-on-my-store/m-p/30913027/highlight/true#M1590375