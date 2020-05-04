Amazon Offers New Ways to Sharpen Your Ad Skills

Amazon is offering new ways for advertisers to sharpen their skills. The Amazon Advertising learning console provides individual courses and also offers learning paths for those who want to “dive deep” into a particular topic area.

Amazon describes the program as being designed for all experience levels. “New advertisers will learn simple tips for choosing keywords, setting budgets that meet their needs, and launching successful ad campaigns, while more experienced advertisers can find advanced tactics to help optimize their performance and spend.”

The program also allows advertisers and consultants to become certified in specific topic areas. “Once you have successfully passed a Certification Assessment, you can find your completion badge in your learning console profile. You can share them with your employer and through social networks, like LinkedIn.”

Amazon Digital Advertising Director Matt Carr said of the program, “Our goal with the learning console is to educate all our customers on the topics that matter to them, so they can be successful with Amazon’s marketing tools. We are excited about all the new training modules, from measurement solutions to campaign strategies.”