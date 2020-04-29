UPS Offers Pickup and Delivery Curbside Service Outside Retail Stores

Sellers who use UPS can drop off packages outside of some Michaels arts-and-crafts retail stores across the US. The service is available through UPS Access Point, which already had locations open inside over 800 Michaels stores.

In addition, buyers can drop off UPS pre-labeled shipments, including returns to retailers that accepts UPS returns shipments.

The new feature offers contact-free, curbside service. “This temporary solution meets the need for socially-distant interactions, while ensuring small business owners, makers and creatives continue to have access to necessary materials,” according to the announcement.

UPS said over 90% of its Access Point locations are operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michaels executive Matthew Rubin said, “With a growing number of Americans turning to arts and crafts during this time, we are thrilled to be able to offer our customers the convenience of picking up an online order from our website, dropping off a pre-labeled return package or shipping off those DIY projects, all while still being able to get their shopping safely done.”

You can find the full announcement on the UPS website.