USPS: Half of Americans Are Shopping Online More Since Pandemic

Ina Steiner
Half of Americans are doing more online shopping since the COVID pandemic, according to a survey conducted by the US Postal Service this month. 51% said they are doing a lot more or a little more online shopping since the coronavirus outbreak, and 17% said they are doing a lot more or a little more mailing of letters/cards.

Asked about their dependency on mail, 42% said agreed with the statement, “I am more reliant on mail as a result of social distancing; 29% were neutral, and 29% disagreed.

The majority of respondents said they want to support USPS during this time and agreed that receiving mail lifts their spirits. “Mail is extra special during this time of social distancing,” the USPS reported.

It also noted that over the past several weeks, the Postal Service observed significantly higher stamp sales, particularly through its website.

The survey was conducted April 15-17, the full results were published on the USPS website.

