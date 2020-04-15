Ecommerce News Roundup: Amazon Shuts Down in France

Amazon shuts down in France

The AP reported a French court has required Amazon to stop selling “non-essential” goods for a month while it worked out new worker safety measures. Citing the complexity of trying to comply, Amazon temporarily suspended all activity in France.

LINK

Walmart Canada adds PayPal

Seeking Alpha said Walmart added PayPal as a payment option for its Canadian site, “the first time PayPal has teamed up with a Canadian retailer that sells groceries.” LINK

What shopping app Tophatter is doing for new and existing sellers

Shopping app Tophatter will waive commissions for new sellers for 30 days, it announced on Tuesday. “This opportunity extends to online sellers, DTC brands, and physical retailers everywhere who need a little extra support at this time.” Tophatter said it’s supporting its current seller base too by announcing faster payout cycle reviews, cutting the review time in half so qualified sellers can get paid faster. And it launched a new seller referral program “that gives back to sellers who share Tophatter with their network.” LINK

DHL Express to offer free webinar on communicating with Covid-anxious customers

To help e-commerce companies, DHL Express, the world’s leading provider of international express shipping service, is offering a complimentary webinar featuring expert tips on how online stores can ultimately build trust with new virtual shoppers and preserve the trust of existing customers:

Date: April 22, 2020

Time: 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Register and learn more: LINK (via GoToWebinar.com)

Shopify launched seller email product globally, making it easier to reach customers during COVID-19

Last year Shopify previewed Shopify Email, a new marketing tool to help merchants stand out and build customer relationships. This week, Shopify Email is available to all merchants around the world. To further support businesses amid the coronavirus crisis, Shopify Email will be free until October 1, 2020. Afterwards, the first 2,500 emails sent per month will continue to be free and merchants will pay $1 USD for every 1,000 emails they send. LINK

Sales tax compliance firm Avalara debuts Sales Tax Risk Assessment tool

Avalara, a provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, announced the availability of its Sales Tax Risk Assessment tool, a self-serve online resource that helps companies determine where they have likely triggered economic nexus by providing a detailed assessment of their state-by-state sales tax obligation risk over email. Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment enables companies to quickly discover states where their sales activity has likely triggered sales tax obligations and determine which states should be closely monitored. LINK